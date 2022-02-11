La Barr Meadows, Freeman Lane road work next week

La Barr Meadows Road, between Grass Valley city limits and McKnight Way; and Freeman Lane, between McKnight Way and Mill Street, will be subject to traffic control for street paving work beginning Monday.

The construction schedule proposes La Barr Meadows work to be completed Monday and Tuesday, with the Freeman Lane work underway Wednesday through Friday.

One-way traffic control will occur from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner. However, delays of up to 10 minutes may be possible. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.

Source: City of Grass Valley