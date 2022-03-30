KVMR’s Caravan of Love returns
KVMR’s Caravan of Love will make its second round this weekend as a symbol of the community’s resilience and inter-reliance two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Sunday, the community radio station will assemble its second annual COVID-safe love-themes motorcade to drive through Nevada City and Grass Valley.
“We intended this event as a safe way to get together in the spirit of love and unity last winter when COVID was keeping us all separated and politically divided,” said Brian Terhorst, president of KVMR’s Board of Directors. “As it turns out, even though our COVID numbers are improving dramatically by the day, the need for love and togetherness seems almost more important this year than last year.”
Last year’s caravan took place on Valentine’s Day. This year’s vehicle motorcade will welcome spring’s arrival. Participants are invited to gather at noon Sunday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.
Parade route maps will be distributed before the 2022 Caravan of Love will leave the Rood Center at 12:30 p.m., head down West Broad Street onto Broad Street and through downtown Nevada City, making its way to Grass Valley.
According to a press release, each participant will be given a commemorative KVMR Caravan of Love sticker.
“We’ve all faced huge challenges over the past two years,” said board member Paula Galindo, who originally conceived of the caravan. “We’ve seen how resilient our community is. We invite everyone to join the caravan, drive along with friends, great music, and energize the community by celebrating what makes us strong – love, solidarity, creativity, and friendship.”
POSITIVE AND UPLIFTING
KVMR will live broadcast the “Caravan of Love Radio Special,” featuring uplifting songs.
David Cowie, co-owner of Three Forks Bakery in Nevada City, said he is grateful for the continuous patronage from the public as the pandemic has presented myriad challenges not just in the county, but the country and the world.
“We dealt with a lot of challenges, tried to be as safe as we could and followed guidance issued by the county in really difficult circumstances,” Cowie said. “The community, I think, by and large was on board with us and supportive of us and our appreciation for that and for the community is huge.”
According to the press release, participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in love themes such as hearts and flowers. KVMR specifically requests that political materials not be displayed.
“We hope people will get creative with their decorations,” said former board member Elisa Parker, who provided live radio updates from within the caravan last year.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and obey the normal rules of the road. Board members and KVMR volunteers will be on hand at a safe distance to help get the motorcade lined up and disembarked at the right time.
“Last year’s caravan created a colorful, positive spectacle in downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley,” Terhorst said in a press release. “As the motorcade made its way along its route, additional vehicles spontaneously joined in. KVMR has received a lot of requests to bring it back again this year … and so we are.”
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
Who: KVMR 89.5 FM and its Board of Directors
What: Caravan of Love motorcade through Nevada City and Grass Valley
When: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday (Caravan departs at 12:30 p.m.)
Where: Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
COST: Free and open to all
RSVP: theboard@kvmr.org with “Caravan of Love” in subject line and number of vehicles
RADIO: “Caravan of Love Radio Special,” noon to 2 p.m., KVMR 89.5 FM, 105.1 FM Tahoe, kvmr.org streaming worldwide
INFO: theboard@kvmr.org | 530-265-9073
In order to have a general idea of how many vehicles will be in the caravan, the KVMR Board is asking those who intend to join send an RSVP email to theboard@kvmr.org. Goody bags will be provided to the first 50 vehicles to confirm their participation
