A multi-sector, broad-based coalition of more than 20 local organizations, businesses and institutions has launched the Know Overdose Nevada County campaign to increase knowledge and awareness about drug overdose risks and harm reduction strategies to prevent overdoses and deaths.
Like many other communities across the state and country, Nevada County has seen an increase in overdose deaths in the past few years. This has largely been a result of synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, entering the local drug supply.
The diversity of Know Overdose Nevada County’s coalition members, which includes local businesses, education institutions, health care providers and non-profits, reflects the urgent need for a community-based harm reduction approach to increase community awareness and prevent overdose deaths.
Know Overdose Nevada County’s goals are to:
Prevent deaths from drug overdoses
Keep people safer when using drugs
Connect people who use drugs and their support networks to resources and information
Know Overdose Nevada County works to achieve these goals through education and training on overdose prevention and harm reduction strategies, connecting people to resources, and increasing access to harm reduction tools like naloxone (brand name Narcan) and fentanyl test strips.
Since the summer of 2020, many organizations have started including naloxone in their first aid kits, training staff and community members on how to use it, and becoming distributors of naloxone through the state’s Naloxone Distribution Project to ensure clients and community members can access the life-saving medication.
With fentanyl now widespread in the street drug supply, it is important for everyone in the community to be aware of overdose prevention strategies, where to get naloxone and how to use it, and where they can get more information about harm reduction. Together, we can save lives.
Community organizations that are supporting the Know Overdose Nevada County campaign include; BriarPatch Food Co-op, Bright Futures for Youth, Gateway Mountain Center, The Speedy Foundation, Chapa-De Indian Health, Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, Community Beyond Violence, and Nevada County Public Health.
“It is encouraging to see our local Public Health office striving to respond to this crisis with a proactive and harm-reduction influenced approach,” Yuba Harm Reduction Collective Director Bethany Wilkins said. “Overdose death is a Public Health emergency and requires their attention as much as ours.”
Organizations such as BriarPatch Food Co-op are already helping to provide overdose support by being a Narcan distribution point.
“BriarPatch is a community hub, and we are proud to support efforts to reduce overdose deaths in our community. As a naloxone (Narcan) distribution point, we know we are helping to lower risk and save lives through access and education,” Chris Maher, General Manager of BriarPatch Food Co-op said. “These are proven strategies that destigmatize drug use, create awareness, and stimulate a collaborative approach to solving the problems we face.”
For more information about the Know Overdose Nevada County campaign, overdose prevention and harm reduction strategies, or to learn where to access free naloxone visit www.KnowOverdoseNC.com.