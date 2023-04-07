A multi-sector, broad-based coalition of more than 20 local organizations, businesses and institutions has launched the Know Overdose Nevada County campaign to increase knowledge and awareness about drug overdose risks and harm reduction strategies to prevent overdoses and deaths.

Like many other communities across the state and country, Nevada County has seen an increase in overdose deaths in the past few years. This has largely been a result of synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, entering the local drug supply.