Knights honor veteran on his 100th

Submitted by Ed Wydra

 

The Grass Valley Knights of Columbus Council #1875 recently presented an American flag that was flown by a Beale Air Force Base pilot on Sept.13 to Knights council member Lou Conter in honor of his 100th birthday. Encased inside a shadow box display case, the certificate inside with the flag read, “This certifies that this flag was flown at the edge of space in a U2S “Dragon Lady” aircraft on 13 Sept 2021, tail # 80-1066 at Beale AFB, Ca for LCDR (Ret) Lou Conter. Happy 100th.“ The certificate was signed by Daniel “Fang” Collette, U-2 pilot, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron. Pictured from left are Marco Del Rio (Knights Faithful Navigator), Lou Conter, Lieutenant Commander, USN (Ret.) and Bill Mahar (Grand Knight).

