KNCO makes personnel changes, drops Rush Limbaugh from programming

Changes have come to KNCO, according to a post on its website.

Revenue loss from the coronavirus has caused KNCO to drop some of its personnel and programming, including Rush Limbaugh.

“Not easy dropping the biggest name in talk radio from the lineup,” wrote KNCO Administrator Tom Fitzsimmons, referring to Limbaugh on the post. “But with a leaner staff, my goal is to keep our local content, so we will still have our Morning News block, followed by KNCO Insight at 9 a.m.”

Fitzsimmons also noted that Nevada County doesn’t need so much “divisiveness,” and that he hopes the change will “lead to healthier and more respectful discourse.”

Limbaugh, who was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump, is infamous among many people for his remarks about women, gay people and black people, and for his statements about former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He has said the National Basketball Association should be called the “Thug Basketball Association,” that women should “not be allowed on juries where the accused is a stud,” that the NAACP should “get a liquor store and practice robberies,” and that “Everything in Africa is called AIDS.”

