Grass Valley Kmart set to close

Kmart’s Grass Valley location will be closing around Dec. 19, an employee of the store said Monday.

The Grass Valley store, at 111 West McKnight Way, is a part of the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center, which is managed by Mesa Management.

The retail space that Kmart currently occupies had been listed around September 2020 on a leasing site as an “opportunity to acquire a long-term leasehold interest in a Kmart property. Mesa Management director of commercial property management Cort Ensign said at the time that he was not aware of anything “official” from Kmart regarding plans to close.

Ensign said in an email in July that the management company had “no information on Kmart or their future plans in Grass Valley.”

On Oct. 6, three listings were posted for the Grass Valley Kmart on the company’s online employment opportunities page, each including the phrase “Store Closing” in its title.





The space remains listed on real estate provider JLL’s website, with its date available set to “Immediately,” as of Monday.

