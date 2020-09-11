Kiwanis installs co-presidents
Gold Country Kiwanis recently had their Annual Installation and Award Ceremony via Zoom. Current President Angela Nowlin will be turning over the reins to both Justin Gross and Aldo Vivanco on October 1. Celebrating its 30th year, this is the first time the nonprofit service club will have co-presidents. The 2020/21 board also includes past president Angela Nowlin, secretary Karen Poskus and treasurer David Jones.
