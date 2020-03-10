Kiwanis donates to Nevada County nonprofits
Submitted by Angela Nowlin
“On February 27, Gold Country Kiwanis presented checks to representatives of several nonprofit organizations. Pictured from left are Heather Graham, Bell Hill Academy; Jerry Martin, Suduko Tournament; Beth Volz, Community Beyond Violence; Janice’ Moule, Gold Country Kiwanis; Tim Reid and Bella Hall from Nevada Union Standard Test Incentive; Lisa Quinn, CoRR (Granite Wellness); Jim Troutner, Penn Valley Rodeo; and Aimee Retzler from Sierra Harvest.
