Kiwanis donates to Nevada County nonprofits

“On February 27, Gold Country Kiwanis presented checks to representatives of several nonprofit organizations. Pictured from left are Heather Graham, Bell Hill Academy; Jerry Martin, Suduko Tournament; Beth Volz, Community Beyond Violence; Janice’ Moule, Gold Country Kiwanis; Tim Reid and Bella Hall from Nevada Union Standard Test Incentive; Lisa Quinn, CoRR (Granite Wellness); Jim Troutner, Penn Valley Rodeo; and Aimee Retzler from Sierra Harvest.