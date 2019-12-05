Kiwanis donates to area nonprofits

Gold Country Kiwanis gave out several donation checks in Nov. 18. Pictured from left are Robert Phillips from Kung Fu School Scholarships; Ashley Quadros from Hospitality House; Naomi Cabral from Interfaith Food Bank (rear); Janice’ Moule from Kiwanis; Ned Russell from Community Support Network of Nevada County — Child Abuse Prevention Council of Western Nevada County; Lynn Skrurud from NEO and Mia McKnight and Mary Jane Ashford Huenergardt from YMCA Youth and Government.