Kiwanis donates to area nonprofits
Submitted by Jan Weaver
Gold Country Kiwanis gave out several donation checks in Nov. 18. Pictured from left are Robert Phillips from Kung Fu School Scholarships; Ashley Quadros from Hospitality House; Naomi Cabral from Interfaith Food Bank (rear); Janice’ Moule from Kiwanis; Ned Russell from Community Support Network of Nevada County — Child Abuse Prevention Council of Western Nevada County; Lynn Skrurud from NEO and Mia McKnight and Mary Jane Ashford Huenergardt from YMCA Youth and Government.
