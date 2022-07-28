Kitten season is here: Sammie’s Friends expects to have around 500 kittens this year

Call the growing cat population “a perfect storm of difficulties.”

AnimalSave has said that it, and the Grass Valley Animal Shelter, need help getting 41 cats spayed and neutered.

Sammie’s Friends, which serves as Nevada County’s animal shelter, is looking at many more.

“Last year, we had 472 kittens,” said Cheryl Wicks, executive director of Sammie’s Friends and president of its board. “We’ll probably have more this year.”

There’s no one reason for the increase. Wicks attributes it to overwhelmed veterinarians, rising prices and housing that restricts pet ownership.

“Prices have gone up, people can’t get their cats in,” Wicks said. “Now, we’re in a perfect storm of difficulties.”

Sammie’s Friends saw the rising cat population as an issue in 2017. That’s when it began its Cat Crisis program. The shelter contacted veterinarians across the county, and arranged to pay for spay and neuter services when people brought in their cats.

“We got zillions of cats neutered and the numbers kept going down,” Wicks said.

Then COVID-19 hit. It’s become more difficult to get to a veterinarian and costs have risen, she added.

More kittens means the potential of more of them left on roadsides, struck by vehicles, and wandering onto private property. Stray dogs sometimes chase livestock, Wicks said.

“It does affect everybody,” she said.

Donations to Sammie’s Friends can help. While its original version of the Cat Crisis program no longer exists, the shelter continues to pay for spaying and neutering of feral cats. It also will provide vouchers, which help with the cost, to people who want their domestic cats fixed.

Vouchers can be obtained by calling Sammie’s Friends at 530-471-5041.

People can donate by visiting http://www.sammiesfriends.org , and clicking the “donate” button at the top of the page. The shelter also solicits for funds twice a year through the mail.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249