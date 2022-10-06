Kings Beach man involved in July fatal collision, arrested in San Francisco for armed robbery

TAHOE CITY — A Kings Beach man who was involved in a fatal collision in Tahoe City in July was arrested for suspected armed robbery during the Portola Music Festival that took place Sept. 24-25 in San Francisco.

Fox KTVU reported on Sept. 28, that two victims were robbed at gunpoint with an “AR type rifle” while they were waiting for a rideshare after the concert at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue.

The report said the San Francisco Police Department tracked and recovered one of the victim’s mobile phones from the street.

About an hour after the reported robbery an officer spotted the suspect vehicle. The suspects after being pulled over were detained.

Police reportedly recovered the rifle and stolen property.

The suspects, Brandon Norling, 34, and Lucas Angier, 28, both from Tahoe, were booked and are facing multiple felony and weapons charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, having a concealed firearm in the vehicle, first degree robbery, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a deadly weapon: short barreled rifle/shotgun — all felonies — and misdemeanors receiving or buying stolen property and grand theft by fraud, according to the jail report.

Norling was in custody as of Tuesday, Oct. 4, with no bail set. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Norling was involved in a deadly collision in late July where he was driving a 2018 Honda HRV and struck a 2020 Yamaha Accumax golf cart from behind driven by Raymond Elam, 53, the Sun previously reported. Elam was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The collision happened at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, on California State Route 28. The California Highway Patrol report said Norling, who was 33 at the time, approached the golf cart at an undetermined speed in downtown Tahoe City and failed to realize the golf cart was in the lane directly in front of him.

CHP said Norling was unable to slow down and stop to avoid the collision and the front end collided with the rear of the golf cart. As a result of the collision, Elam was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

CHP said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

