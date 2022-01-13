King family requests MLK celebration focus on voting rights

Color Me Human (CMH) is canceling its plans for a Martin Luther King Day family festival in order to honor the King family’s request to focus this year’s events on voting rights. The January 17 event was to be held at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

The organization will offer an alternative event focused on voting rights issues in the near future. Tracy Pepper, CMH’s Executive Director, explained, “Of course, we will follow the family’s wishes, and making sure people have the ability to vote is such a critical concern right now.”

Martin Luther King III, the son of the civil rights leader, said in a statement to CNN: “No celebration without legislation.” He added, “President Biden and Congress used their political muscle to deliver a vital infrastructure deal, and now we are calling on them to do the same to restore the voting rights protection my father and countless other civil rights leaders bled to secure.”

Two voting rights bills are before the U. S. Senate. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore enforcement provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The Freedom to Vote Act would make voter registration easier, create a public holiday for voting, and lessen restrictions on mail-in ballots, among other things.

The bills do not have enough support to advance. Democrats, who have a 51-49 Senate majority, strongly favor them but need the support of Republicans to have the 60 votes required for passing.





Some activists want to pressure the Senate Democrats to use a procedural loophole, referred to as the “nuclear option,” that would alter the filibuster rule and allow legislation to be approved by a majority vote.

Creating Communities Beyond Bias and Earth Justice Ministries will be working with Color Me Human on the upcoming voting rights event. More information can be found at http://www.facebook.com/colormehuman.org .