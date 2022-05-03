Kimberly Parker announces departure after 22 years with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

For more than two decades, Kimberly Parker has been synonymous with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, a news release states.

Her leadership there has set a standard locally and has been recognized throughout the Dignity Health system. Parker began working with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation in early 2001 and has served as executive director since 2005. Under her direction, the SNMHF will have raised over $29 million dollars in support of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

During her tenure, Parker has implemented many improvements to the foundation. These include helping to launch and grow the Red Rose program and expansion of the planned giving program, enhanced donor recognition, modernization of fundraising systems, and effective board and staff training programs. Under her leadership, the Hospital and SNMH Foundation have become very closely integrated and mutually supporting, the release states.

SNMH Foundation has grown significantly through Parker’s vision and drive. Annual fundraising during her years at the helm has increased dramatically. SNMHF is widely respected for the strength and involvement of its board, the exceptional quality of its events, and its leadership in health care fundraising in Northern California, according to the release. All of these achievements are a direct result of Parker’s leadership and skill. She has also been a vocal representative of community interests to Hospital leadership throughout her tenure.

Additionally, Parker has overseen the expansion of direct community health programming. The Falls Prevention Program, Alzheimer’s Outreach Program, Comfort Cuisine Program and Read Me A Story — all offering key programming to Nevada County residents at no user cost — have been created, expanded, or incorporated into SNMH Foundation’s offerings during her term of service.

Perhaps Parker’s most notable legacy will be the way she worked with key partners to leverage community giving to maximize funding for key initiatives. Under her leadership, SNMH Foundation led the way to secure a $750,000 grant to create a nationally accredited Family Medicine Residency program in collaboration with Chapa De Indian Health which is creating a training program for physicians locally in rural health. SNMH Foundation was also a leader in obtaining a rural residency grant to bring medical residents to the community for training in rural health issues and to provide top quality local care. Parker also led the way in raising funds for the renovation and upgrade of the Emergency Department, which has provided opportunities for improved patient care and staff safety.

Parker’s leadership has also helped to fund and create an array of health care technology initiatives. These include procuring and implementing an electronic health record — a key initiative for efficient and seamless patient care. Parker has also helped finance cancer center technologies such as the linear accelerator and radiation treatment software and technologies. A major area of focus during her tenure has been the Women’s Imaging Center and funding new mammography machines, a Breast MRI, a whole breast ultrasound, and more. Telemedicine advancements have been made with community donations such as the telemedicine robot in the emergency room to support stroke care.

Parker has managed all of this with her characteristic ability to turn every SNMH Foundation event into a unique and special occasion. Whether at a golf tournament, Starry Starry Nights, Martinis and a Movie, or any of the myriad of events she has overseen during her tenure, she has made SNMH Foundation a center of community life and celebration, the release states.

Parker is very engaged in other community organizations. As a longtime member of Rotary, she directly provides service to our communities. She serves on the Board of the Economic Resource Council and has served the Center for Nonprofit Leadership creating excellent curriculum for executive leaders, board members, and nonprofit staff.

Parker’s last day of employment will be June 30. The SNMH Foundation Board of Directors looks forward to announcing a successor in the coming weeks.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Board