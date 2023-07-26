Managing Editor
Stretching from Plumas County in the north to Death Valley in the south, California Congressional District 3 Representative Kevin Kiley has a lot of ground to cover in serving his district.
Last month Rep. Kiley paid a visit to veterans in Grass Valley gathered in the second story conference room of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Kiley gave a synopsis of some of the things he’s doing in Washington before hearing concerns from his constituents.
“There’s certainly a lot going on in D.C. right now. But we want to make sure that providing access to veterans and services and improving the provision of veterans services is top of the list right now,” Kiley said.
Kiley explained how many of his caseworkers are fielding complaints about the VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) though in most cases those caseworkers are able to assist them in some way.
“A lot of times we really are able to help and to get you the benefits that you are entitled to,” Kiley said.
According to Kiley, the amount of calls his office has received about not being able to get an appointment with the VA prompted him to work on a bill in the legislature called the Same Day Scheduling Act (H.R. 41), which would ensure that veterans get an in-person appointment scheduled before getting off the phone during that initial call to the VA.
Kiley also mentioned working on a veterans history project with the Library of Congress.
“People from your district who go out and talk to folks who served in past conflicts, from WWII all the way up to the more recent conflicts, to provide a sort of living history for future generations to have that first hand account of that history and the sacrifices that our veterans made,” Kiley said.
Kiley talked about his work on the judiciary subcommittee’s education and workforce committee and workforce protections subcommittee and his efforts to protect workers.
“An issue that I care about and held a hearing a couple of months ago is to defend the rights of independent contractors. To be able to have that point of status and flexibility that attracts many people to those professions. We’ve had a law here in California called AB5 that really took that right away for a lot of people. It has put a lot of people out of work and has cost people their livelihood, their careers. So I’m trying to stop that sort of thing from going to the federal level as well,” Kiley said.
One of Kiley’s main priorities mentioned was in regards to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, “which was a bi-partisan bill that made it so that we are going to be able to pay our bills as a country under the respect and full faith and credit of the U.S.,” Kiley said. “Also make it so that we will spend less money moving forward.”
According to Congress.gov — H.R.3746 Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023-2024 will increase the federal debt limit, establish new discretionary spending limits, rescind unobligated funds, expand work requirements for federal programs, and modify other requirements related to the federal budget process.
“We have to get our spending under control,” Kiley said. “We have to get our fiscal house in order. We can’t keep racking up debt in excess of 30 trillion dollars; it is not only putting future generations at risk but it’s eating into our budget more every year in the present because of the massive amount of interest payments. If we continued on our current trajectory, within the next decade we will be hitting a trillion dollars each year just in interest servicing our national debt.”
After Kiley’s introduction, veterans in the crowd were able to ask questions or provide their concerns.
Jeff Tyne representing VFW Post 2655 expressed some concerns from members of the post regarding membership to the congressman.
“After folks were separated for not getting the Covid vaccine, is there a plan or some sort of framework to either compensate those folks or get them back into the military?”
“Well I think there should be,” Kiley said. “So far the Department of Defense has been punting the question. There hasn’t been any measure of compensation or even restoration of the same rank, which it really should be.”
Gene Paccio, who just got done with two years of cancer treatment due to a tumor in this throat he received due to drinking the water at Camp LeJeune, claims that the treatment he received at Mather Hospital was inadequate and brought it up to the congressman.
“I need you to make a few phone calls for me,” Paccio said to Kiley. “One to the president of Mather Hospital, one to the cancer entity, whoever the top guy (is), and all the doctors involved in my case.
“And I’m fighting for the guys with no legs and no arms. I still have mine even though I can’t feel them.”
Paccio expressed his frustration with trying to get appointments from the VA.
“Ninety percent of the problem is the answering machines. If we got a live person at the other end of that phone, that would solve 80 – 90 percent of the problems. Hire vets to answer the phones? I need a sit down meeting with the highest of the cancer treatment entities, because I’m tired of everyone waving the banner saying we’re here for our veterans,” Paccio said.
“I don’t like it what you’ve been through sir,” Kiley said to Paccio. “The issues with the VA, you are 100 percent right. The gap is so clear. If there is anything we can do for you, make sure we get your info to try to get you the help you need.
“On the issue of them not answering, that is the issue we are working on right now. We think you should be entitled to a live caller who can get you an appointment right away.” Kiley said.
The issue of mileage reimbursements for trips to and from the VA’s office and the lack thereof was also brought up to Kiley.
“I was not aware of that issue and I will follow up on that,” Kiley told the veterans.
Deeper issues with the local VA office were also emphasized including a lack of communication between Nevada County’s Veterans Service Office who has been sending the Citrus Height’s VSO basic referrals for help that have gone unanswered.
“Mr. Congressman, we have a problem here. With 22 vets a day committing suicide the VA is making rules that the veteran doesn’t even have to be enrolled in health care, they will pay for mental health services for 30 days. I have a vets center that won’t take our veterans?” Nevada County Veterans Service Officer David West said. “And lastly I have sent MOU’s to him at his request and he has never responded to them.”
Kiley suggested mediating a meeting between West and the Citrus Heights VSO.
“Recently we had an elderly veteran who had passed away in a private home because there was no beds in the VA hospital,” West said to Kiley.
“This is really important because he stormed the beaches of Normandy, he was an important person and he passed away in a non-VA facility. The state does a good job, kind of, with six veterans homes, but there is nothing north of Redding. Northern California needs something for our elderly veterans to be taken care of,” West said.
Kiley sympathized.
“We talk on the state level, ‘there’s not enough resources, there’s not enough doctors up north.’ Quit making excuses; we need it,” West said.
Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down board member and American Legion Auxiliary member Betty Parsons expressed similar frustrations with the VA supporting widows of veterans.
“I know a lot of widows here that are not okay,” Parsons said. “Sometimes when they need a roof repair or a plumbing issue, that’s the difference between them eating or not.”
Parsons brought up issues that Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down is currently having with the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ new management.
“We in the past have used Nevada County Fairgrounds. Last year they charged us $1,000. This year they are charging us $4,800,” Parsons said.
“Wow, inflation’s not that bad,” Kiley replied.
Despite the increase in price the nonprofit has found a way to come up with the money to hold their event.
“We have, through David (West). He put us in contact with another veterans organization that is willing to pay that. But the last letter that we got, ‘it is too arduous for the Nevada County Fairgrounds staff to fill out’ that paper work so they’re not going to do it. And if they don’t do it, because that’s where the check will go, we kind of need them to help because we’re dealing with California to bring in dental; we worked really hard to bring that in. So if you could help us, get them to fill out the vendor form?” Parsons asked. “We need the space.”
According to Parsons, the Nevada County Fairgrounds needs to fill out the vendor form in order to accept the grant funding.
“That’s easy enough, we can give them a call,” Kiley said.
Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130 adjutant Mike Hauser assured the group that if there continues to be any issues with securing the fairgrounds, they will host the All Veterans Stand Down at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building property.
“We will host it here if we have to,” Hauser said.
Another member of the audience brought up similar frustrations with the cost to use the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
“I’m with the Vietnam Vets of America local chapter here, for the last 30 years as a nonprofit veteran group, we used to have a 10x10’ booth at the fair. It was pretty sweet, except this year, they said ‘that’s off the table, we’ve got a new director, the board of directors said that’s gone, we’re charging you $450 for a five day run at the fair,’ so we’re not too happy about that either.”
Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg however, says that the cost of using the fairgrounds has not gone up, just that vendors are now paying what they actually should have been all along.
“Fees actually haven’t gone up for a number of years,” Trygg said in response to the veterans’ concerns.
“What we are doing, frankly because we are a state facility, is making sure that people are paying the rates they are supposed to,” Trygg said. “We need to be cognizant of not giving public funds away. People in the past have been charged rates that weren’t the published book rate.”
Trygg said that no one should be surprised by any of the costs for facility usage at the fairgrounds, as it is all posted publicly.
“Each building and each space has a published price ensuring that people are paying what they are supposed to,” Trygg said.
While Congressman Kiley admitted that his role on the federal level does limit his abilities to address State specific issues, the representative did suggest that someone could introduce a bill on the state level that would allow stand-downs the right to occupy a fairgrounds for a period of time at no-cost or low-cost.
“Give you the right to use the fairgrounds at no-cost and you could use that other money for good,” Kiley said.