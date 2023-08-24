WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) has offered to meet President Biden for a tour of Grizzly Flats, CA while the President vacations at Tom Steyer’s nearby 4,000 square-foot, $18 million dollar mansion.

This comes after Kiley’s letter to the President last week, insisting he fulfill his promise of aid to Grizzly Flats residents who lost their homes in the 2021 Caldor Fire. Nancy Ward, Director of the Office of Emergency Services and an appointee of Governor Gavin Newsom, supported Kiley’s request to the President for individual assistance.