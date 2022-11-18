Kids Connection at Eskaton Village in Grass Valley

Fourth grader Marlee Crumrine panned for gold at the Eskaton 20th anniversary celebration on Thursday morning and shares her gold with a buddy.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Children from Margaret G. Scotten Elementary School visited the Eskaton Village today to help celebrate Eskaton’s 20 year anniversary in Grass Valley.

Eskaton Village is a nonprofit multi-level community for independent senior living, assisted living and memory care residents.

The children visit the location four times a year for various activities. Games and prizes with the children started off the celebration, followed by a luncheon for residents and guests, and a performance by the Buffalo Girls singers.

Eskaton Kids Connection partners communities with elementary schools. Older adults experience positive outcomes such as strength and mental acuity. Children develop social skills, respect and sensitivity toward others.

Children panned for gold at Thursday’s celebration and this first grader from Scotten School shows off his staff to Herb Lindberg, a resident at Eskaton.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Families gather for a jailhouse photobooth adding to the fun of the 20th year celebration of the Eskaton Village in Grass Valley.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Medriene Plette helps this student from Scotten Elementary pick out a prize after knocking over cans at the Western themed celebration during the Eskaton Kinds Connection event.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

School children line up as they await to enter the western themed 20th anniversary celebration Thursday at Eskaton Village in Grass Valley.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Yvonne Harlabakis, Residential Living Adviser and Tighe Hammam, Vice President of Eskaton are proud of the multileveled care offered to meet the needs of residents at Eskaton. The origin of the word Eskaton is from a Greek word meaning “dawn of a new day.”

Photo: Marianne Boll-See