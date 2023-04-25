Obit Ken Potts

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard “Ken” Potts attends the Freedom Bell Opening Ceremony and Bell Ringing at USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2016. Potts, one of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Friday, April 21, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Howard Kenton Potts was 102.

 Lance Cpl. Robert Sweet

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Ken Potts, one of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 102.