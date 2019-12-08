Keller Williams Realty hosting pet bed drive

The office at Keller Williams Realty in Grass Valley is accumulating new, donated pet beds as part of their holiday campaign to collect new pet beds and blankets for rescue animals, some of which are currently housed in nonprofit shelters. Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 15 at the Keller Williams office, located at 128 E. Main Street in Grass Valley, and will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment. For more information, contact Margaret Mickelson at 530-913-7272.