Keeping up the guard: Officials say a wetting rain is needed before area turns corner on fire season

Grass Valley air attack 230 and air tanker 88 sit ready to respond to local incidents earlier this month at the Nevada County Airport. Local officials say despite cooler temperatures and some light rain, the area isn’t out of fire season yet.

Photo: Elias Funez

Cooler temperatures have graced the Sierra and her foothills, but local firefighters remain vigilant.

“Cooler does not mean wetter,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said, adding that the Northern California region has not reached the moisture levels required to turn a corner in the 2021 fire season.

Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Cal Fire Unit, said that the low pressure trough the region is currently experiencing will eventually break down.

“After Sunday, another trough will take effect,” Eldridge said, adding that the total precipitation expected from the two separate fronts will not amount to even a quarter-inch. “We’re looking at 0.15 (inches) from scattered showers.”

Elridge said rain needs to saturate the fuels before the odds turn against fires’ favor, and Cal Fire chooses to release its supplemental support.

Wind, which is expected to hit the foothills Monday, will dry any superficially damp fuels right away, Elridge said.

“Until we get a good wetting rain, I would not say we have turned a corner in any way,” Eldridge said.

DESTRUCTIVE FIRES

According to Higgins Fire Protection District Chief Jerry Good, the Grass Valley/Nevada City area has received less rain this year than normal, leading fire behaviorists to remain weary of northern winds.

“Some of our most destructive fires were in October and November,” Good said, explaining how important it is that first responders and residents remember the risk this late into the fall. “Paradise was in November.”

Eric Kurth, an incident meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said fire danger is possible in cooler temperatures, though he hopes raised humidity levels in the area — even with minimal rain — will mitigate considerable risk.

“The winds aren’t really strong, and the likelihood of moist air mass in general may even wet some of the fuels,” Kurth said.

According to Kurth, western Nevada County may receive some light showers this afternoon. Highs will reach 57. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, 64 and 69, respectively, before temperatures drop back to 60 on Monday.

Kurth said areas further from the Sierra, like Sacramento and the North Joaquin Valley, are at greater risk because of northeastern winds in the higher Sierra in some of the canyons and ridges.

“We’re not expecting it to be very strong,” Kurth said, adding that gusts would peak Tuesday at 30 to 35 miles per hour on the ridge.

In the east, Truckee’s high on Friday is expected to be 47 accompanied by some showers. Saturday’s high peaks at 54 and Sunday at 60.

Temperatures at night are well below freezing, with a low of 27 expected Saturday morning, 26 Sunday morning and 25 Monday morning. After Monday’s high of 42, Tuesday morning will drop to 15 degrees.

The Dixie Fire has burned 963,309 acres across five northern counties and is 94% contained. The second largest fire in California’s recorded history is well over the size of the state of Rhode Island. So far, 2.4 million ares of California have burned this year

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com