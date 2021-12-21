Keeping it local: Shoppers visit Grass Valley, Nevada City stores in days before Christmas

People get their last minute holiday shopping done in downtown Nevada City’s Kitkitdizzi store at 231 Broad St. Tuesday afternoon. Merchants in downtown Nevada City have noted an uptick in foot traffic and sales in advance of a storm forecast to hit today.

Photo: Elias Funez

Just a few days before many will celebrate Christmas, downtown stores in Grass Valley and Nevada City continued to see customers coming in Tuesday afternoon to buy gifts for their loved ones — or for themselves.

Nevada City resident Gillian Williams was visiting downtown shops, including Kitkitdizzi and The Fur Traders, Tuesday in order to do some last-minute Christmas shopping, and said she had found the items she came looking for.

Williams said that, rather than leave the area to shop, she had opted to go into downtown Nevada City because she tends to know the stores better, and would prefer to keep her money within her local community.

Hannah Simmonds, owner of Rose Market in Nevada City, said Tuesday that it had been a good day at the shop.

“It’s been pretty steady, people seem to still be out shopping locally, and we’re lucky to have good weather,” she said.

Simmonds said December has overall been a busy month for her store, although Sunday was especially “packed.” Many of the customers that day were visiting from out of town, she said.

Downtown Nevada City was abuzz with holiday shoppers Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Today has been more locals — primarily gifts, but people seem to like to buy gifts for themselves this time of year, too, and things to wear for Christmas,” she said.

Grass Valley resident Mary Lucatero was finishing up her Christmas shopping Tuesday, and said that she had specifically come into downtown Grass Valley on a hunt for a painting she had seen last week. Although it was no longer available, she said, she had found another gift with a similar theme.

“I think you can find more unique things here,” said Lucatero on why she chose to shop locally, explaining that the “mom and pop shops” downtown often have items that could not be found through online retailers like Amazon.

Shoppers check the Good Morning Supply Company, located within the National Hotel building, for last minute gifts in downtown Nevada City Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

Chicago Park resident Reine Thibeault, who was shopping Tuesday with her friend, Chris Feddersen, expressed a similar sentiment, saying that she can usually find something “more unique” when visiting downtown Grass Valley shops than at bigger, chain stores.

Feddersen said that, in addition to liking the downtown stores themselves, she also likes the idea of “keeping it local” when shopping.

Having visited multiple stores on Mill Street, crossing off some of the Christmas gifts on her list, Thibeault said, “Everybody working at the shops was friendly and helpful.”

Workers at Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe dished up many hot chocolates Tuesday during last minute Christmas shopping.

Photo: Elias Funez

Sunny Ostrom, an employee of the downtown Grass Valley bookstore The Book Seller, said Tuesday that it has been “really busy” this week, after a particularly busy weekend.

As early as late October, many of the store’s customers began making their Christmas purchases early this year, according to Ostrom, as they kept in mind potential difficulties with shipment or with publishing companies’ printing processes.

However, according to Ostrom, customers have continued to come in throughout the holiday season, sometimes asking the bookstore’s staff for their help in choosing a gift for someone.

“And there are, of course, people who are looking for something themselves,” said Ostrom. “Which, I always like to say, the holidays are for your loved ones, and you are your own loved one.”

Holiday shoppers peruse the items at Grey Goose in downtown Nevada City Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com