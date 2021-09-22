 Keeping it clean | TheUnion.com
Keeping it clean

Lee Anna Strandberg | LStrandberg@theunion.com

 

The South Yuba River Citizens League recently hosted their 24th Annual Yuba River Cleanup, a week-long effort that ended Sept. 18. Volunteers helped to remove trash from trails and beaches by choosing from a self-guided clean up route or by taking part in the community-wide Yuba River Cleanup on the final day. Over the past 20 years, the Yuba River Cleanup has removed more than 120 tons of garbage and recycling from the river. While volunteering, photographer Lee Anna Strandberg captured the magic of Hoyt’s Crossing on the south fork of the Yuba River.
Lee Anna Strandberg

