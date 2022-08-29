Keeping his memory alive: Tyler Nielson memorial golf tournament helps support other athletes

Family members of Tyler Nielson aunt Carol Ferguson (from left), sister Nina Vorhaus, grandma Julee Nielson, mother Franca Nielson, and aunt Dina Zappone stand with photos of Tyler taken during his time at Nevada Union High School during a recent golf tournament held in his honor at The Ridge Golf Course in North Auburn. Funds raised from the event go to support the Tyler Nielson Memorial Scholarship foundation. Nielson was killed in a vehicle collision along with Justin Gardner March 25, 2019.

Photo: Elias Funez

Seventeen year old Tyler Nielson was described by his mother as a superstar athlete, well known, with a good future ahead of him.

The Nevada Union High School student was killed in vehicle collision along Interstate 5 near Los Banos on Mar. 25 2019 that took his life as well as fellow student athlete Justin Gardner.

The two were on the way to the beach along with friend Dawson Fay when a vehicle driven by Sabrina Distura crossed the median and struck their vehicle.

Distura was under the influence, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On Saturday a group of about 90 golfers helped make sure that the lives of Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner would not be forgotten during the annual Tyler Nielson Memorial golf tournament held at The Ridge Golf Course in Auburn.

“We’re all football and baseball people,” Franca Nielson said. “We’re all one big happy family.”

Experienced and inexperienced golfers took to the links of The Ridge Golf Course in Auburn for the annual Tyler Nielson Golf Tournament.

Photo: Elias Funez

This is the third year that the event has been held.

“Ninety guys out here playing, and maybe ten of them know how to play,” Nielson said jokingly.

Participants played a round of golf then returned to the clubhouse for a catered dinner and silent auction.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the Tyler Nielson Memorial Scholarship for graduating football players with any remaining funds going towards the local little league, which Nielson was also a part of.

Each year, at least one Nevada Union football player is selected by the coaching staff for the scholarship. If additional funds are raised another scholarship recipient is selected.

“My family and I wish desperately that we were not hosting this golf tournament, but after that fateful day on March 25, we found out, even more than we thought before how wonderful our son and our community were. The overwhelming stories I received from friends of Tylers and mine about his selflessness, big heart and great friend he was overwhelmed even me, who already thought he was wonderful! I surprisingly found out how funny he was! The stories warmed our hearts and the community has helped us get through this a day at a time. For that reason, we felt we had to do something to give back and show our appreciation so we decided on the golf tournament. While raising some money for worthwhile causes, it will also give all of our friends and community a chance to get together and share some wonderful stories and maybe help our broken hearts heal, just a little bit,” statement from the family of Tyler Nielson.

Silent auction and raffle items included Nevada Union High School sports merchandise.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.