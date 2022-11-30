Keeping customers informed and safe

PG&E is preparing for this week’s major impact storm by stockpiling power poles, powerlines, transformers and other electric equipment at yards throughout their service territory in preparation to restore power to affected areas safely and as quickly as possible according to a release.

“If needed, local PG&E operations emergency centers will activate in impacted regions to more efficiently allocate crews, materials and other resources to restoration efforts,” the release said.“ PG&E routinely practices its preparedness and response to storms and other emergencies through company exercises and drills with local first responders.”

When outages occur, customers can check the outage center online at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/ and search by a specific address, by city or by county. This site has been updated to include support in 16 languages.

Customers can also sign up for outage notifications by text, email or phone and can be found online at https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/outages/alerts/alerts.pagePG&E

There, PG&E customers can find the cause of an outage, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time and when power has been restored.

Storm Safety Tips

Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on powerlines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.

Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling.

Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.