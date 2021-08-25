‘Keep it going in the same direction’: Original owners of Scraps Dog Bakery retiring; family members taking on store ownership

The friendly faces of Scraps Dog Treat bakery and store gather before passing the longtime Fowler Center business over to its new operators.The business will be taken over by family.

Photo: Elias Funez

After 18 years as the owners of Scraps Dog Bakery in Grass Valley, three sisters — Jan Hundemer, Arnette McClure, and Audrey Moore — are retiring, passing on ownership of the business within their family.

The store’s new owners are Chelsey Amesbury — who is Hundemer’s granddaughter — as well as Amesbury’s mother, Christine Hundemer, and step-father Jeffrey McElroy.

“We were just happy to kind of swoop in and be able to … be the family members to keep it going in the same direction,” said Amesbury.

The original founders of Scraps — Arnette McClure, Audrey Moore, and Jan Hundemer — stand with Dickens inside of the store this week as the group works to finalize transfer of the business over to other members of the family.

Photo: Elias Funez

A combined customer appreciation and retirement event for Hundemer, McClure, and Moore is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the store.

Amesbury said that a customer appreciation event is normally held at the store each May, but was postponed this year until the transition in ownership prompted setting a new date. She said this year’s event will feature raffle prizes as well as bags of pet treats and food to give away.

“This year, we decided to kind of mix it with the retirement party, so the ladies can still see all their favorite customers,” she said, adding that some of their customers have been visiting the store since it opened 18 years ago.

The rest of the Scraps store floor contains anything and everything people might need for their furry friends.

Photo: Elias Funez

A “big draw” at the store is its bakery for fresh dog treats, said Amesbury, although the store’s customer base also includes people looking for dog or cat food to fit specific diets. The store also carries pet supplies, such as chews, toys, and leashes.

Among the best sold baked treats at the store is a small “paw cake,” according to Amesbury, who described it as cupcake-sized, but paw-shaped with cream cheese frosting — perfect for celebrating a dog’s birthday.

Scraps’ unique dog treats range from Pumpkin and Oats, to Peanut Butter and many more. People are welcome to bring their behaved pooch in to see the selection.

Photo: Elias Funez

“So far, so good,” said Amesbury on beginning to operate the store amid challenges brought on over the last year, including certain items being out of stock with their suppliers.

Despite this challenge, she said, the store has sought replacements for some of its usual orders and remained fully stocked with a variety of products for both dogs and cats.

“We’re small, but mighty,” she said. “We’re little, but we have everything you could ever think of.”

Amesbury, who first began working at the store as a teenager, said she has learned a lot from the store’s customers — and dogs — over the years.

“It’s just nice to keep it in the family, because we’ve been family-owned for so long … we’d better just keep going with it,” said Amesbury.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com