River Rescue

A California Highway Patrol helicopter involved in Wednesday’s river rescue operation, takes off from the Rood Center landing zone.

 Courtesy Steve Hillis

On Wednesday April 19th, 2023 at approximately 4:30pm Nevada County Consolidated Fire District (NCCFD) Swiftwater rescue team was dispatched for a possible drowning in a remote area of the South Yuba River approximately 1 1⁄2 miles up from the Bridgeport Crossing.

Based on initial reports and remoteness of the incident, two members of our Helicopter Rescue Team were activated in conjunction with the California Highway Patrol Helicopter (CHP H-20).

