Karing Closet of Nevada County clothes giveaway set for Saturday

Responding to the ongoing demand of local children still in need of clothes for the new school year, The Karing Closet of Nevada County is hosting a free “Growth Spurt Grab Bag Give Away” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will be held in the Telestream parking lot, 848 Gold Flat Road, Nevada City, and is free to the public. Those with children are welcome to pick up presorted, presized grab bags of gently used children’s clothing and shoes in sizes Newborn to Teens.

The Karing Closet’s “Growth Spurt Grab Bag Give Away” is joined by local teachers volunteering to help with this safe, contactless bag distribution, as well as making in-person connections with students. This is a first-come, first-serve event, and no holds can be made. Children need not be present to receive clothing grab bags.

Unfortunately, no donations are being accepted at this time. The volunteer staff will be masked, gloved and the whole event will be contactless.

The Karing Closet of Nevada County is a free to use, community supported clothing closet for foster children and families in need. Created in 2010 out of a desire to assist with those who can foster children. The program is grassroots, home-based, and registered with Connecting Point 2-1-1. Local nonprofit organizations text the Karing Closet requesting size and gender preference and those bagged items are dropped off to the requesting party. The program serves approximately 500 kids per year and there are no application fees.

