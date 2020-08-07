Karen Hull declares for Nevada Irrigation District
Karen Hull, a candidate in Nevada Irrigation District’s third division, has filed for the November general election.
Hull has an MBA and was an associate vice chancellor at UC Davis for 12 years, where she managed large, complex operations. She currently owns and operates a small, commercial farm. As a board member, Hull will focus on ensuring strong fiscal management, investment in NID’s aging infrastructure and securing future water availability.
“I will work with the board and NID leadership to ensure that we are building a healthy organization grounded in fiscal responsibility and accountability to rate payers. I want to listen to the voice of NID customers about their concerns, ideas and hopes for the future of our water management so that we can restore public trust in NID,” Hull said in a news release.
Hull has earned endorsements from former NID Director Nancy Weber, retired NID Assistant General Manager Tim Crough, and Higgins Fire District Director John Boykin.
For more information, please visit http://www.KarenHull4NID.com.
