Karen Hull announces run for Nevada Irrigation District Board Division III

Karen Hull, a Nevada Irrigation District (NID) customer for 15 years, announced her candidacy Friday, June 19, for NID Division III Director. The district includes Lake of the Pines, and large parts of Alta Sierra, McCourtney, Dog Bar, and North Auburn. The Division III Director’s seat will be decided in the general election on November 3.

Hull, who has an MBA and more than two decades of professional experience managing large, complex operations at UC Davis– and is a local farmer—is running on a platform of better fiscal management.

“This is a critical time for Nevada Irrigation District and for water management in California generally. We need NID board leadership with business experience and an ability to examine issues thoroughly and in the best interests of customers,” Hull said. “I am excited about the opportunity to serve our community. I bring extensive experience in leading organizational change and managing complex operational issues at UC Davis.”

Hull notes a number of specific concerns about NID finances, including many years of expenses growing faster than revenue and negligible reserves available to revitalize NID’s aged infrastructure. She also sites an NID commissioned study completed in February that identifies the need to raise untreated water rates by 122%. This would have a profoundly negative impact on agriculture and property owners throughout the District.

“The more I learn about the financial and organizational issues facing NID, the more I realize we need Karen’s expertise as the representative from our division.” Margaret Joehnck, an Auburn resident.

John Boykin of the Higgins Fire Protection District Board of Directors believes that Hull will bring more fiscal stability to NID. “Based on Karen’s background, work experiences and her ideas for the future, I believe that she will serve our community well and lead the division to being more fiscally responsible.”

Hull has pledged to focus her board responsibilities on ensuring responsible financial management, addressing the agency’s aging infrastructure, modernizing its water management system, and restoring public trust.

For more information about events, donations, and volunteer opportunities please visit KarenHull4NID.com or email Karen4NID@gmail.com .

W. Scott Miller is the Division III incumbent.