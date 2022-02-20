K9 help leads to arrest

On Saturday afternoon, Grass Valley Police Officers took a stolen vehicle report from the area of Rockwood Drive. A short time later, Nevada City Police Department officers located the vehicle in the area of Gold Flat Road and Highway 49. The driver was able to temporarily elude officers, however the vehicle was quickly relocated, abandoned. GVPD officers responded to assist with a search for the suspect. Once the suspect heard K9 Kano arrive on scene, he immediately surrendered and was later booked into the jail on felony charges.

Due to sharp eyes and excellent teamwork, the victim received their vehicle back within hours of the theft.

Source: Grass Valley Police Department