K-9 assists in arrest of Nevada City man

A Nevada City man faces multiple felony accusations after authorities say he was involved in a domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

Clay Eddie Leffew, 49, faces felony charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, child cruelty, inflicting injury on a cohabitant and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. He also faces a misdemeanor exhibiting a firearm charge, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Jailed Thursday, Leffew remained behind bars Friday without bond, reports show.

Deputies learned of the incident around 5 p.m. Thursday when the victim contacted dispatchers, saying she wanted to file a report, said Andrew Trygg, sheriff’s spokesman.

“The victim had freed herself from the situation and was able to meet with a deputy in town to detail the incident,” Trygg said in a news release.

Deputies documented the victim’s injuries and went to contact Leffew in the 15000 block of Tyler Foote Road. Because of the assault and a firearm that was involved, several deputies — along with members of the Critical Incident Negotiations Team and K-9 Vito — went to the home, Trygg said.

Deputies called for Leffew to leave the home, which he did. However, he became uncooperative and started to step back inside, the release states.

“Our negotiators advised Leffew that K-9 Vito may be deployed if he did not cooperate, at which point he peacefully surrendered,” Trygg said.

The victim declined any additional medical care. The children were released into her custody, reports state.

