Juvenile taken to trauma center after jet ski collision
A Tuesday afternoon jet ski collision on Rollins Lake sent one juvenile to a regional trauma center, Nevada County authorities said.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the southwest end of Peninsula Campground. Deputies responded and found two jet skies, learning that their riders had collided head-on, said Andrew Trygg, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, in an email.
“It was immediately apparent that one of the riders, a juvenile, needed urgent medical attention,” Trygg states.
People loaded that minor onto a personal watercraft and met rescue personnel on land. The juvenile was then taken by air ambulance to a regional trauma center, reports state. His condition is unknown.
The other juvenile, a friend of the victim, wasn’t injured, Trygg said.
