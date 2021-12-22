Just the start: Storm expected to bring rain, snow

A pair of visitors to the South Yuba River take in the wild and scenic waterway from the old Highway 49 bridge during Wednesday afternoon’s light rainfall in Nevada County. The National Weather Service has forecast 7.5 to 10 inches of precipitation over the next several days.

Photo: Elias Funez

The National Weather service said last night’s precipitation was just the start of a week-long storm front to bring rain and snow to both ends of Nevada County.

Meteorologist Katrina Hand said Grass Valley will experience widespread rain today and Friday. Hand said 4 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall around the Grass Valley area before the weekend.

Today’s rains will be accompanied by heavy winds, “with southerly wind gusts to be between 20 and 25 miles per hour, and locally higher on ridge tops.”

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to low 40s, Hand said. Evening temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Hand said as Christmas Eve turns into Christmas Day, the progressively lowering snow levels will drop further, from between 2,500 to 3,500 feet to 1,000 and 2,500 feet by Saturday.

“Grass Valley could see 1 to 2 feet of snow,” Hand said, noting how the city’s elevation is close to 2,500 feet. Hand said snow accumulation will be lighter in lower elevations, but noted the precipitation is expected to continue into early next week.

Rain drops create ripples in the rising waters of Rush Creek, west of Nevada City, on Wednesday. About a quarter-inch of rain was recorded throughout western Nevada County by Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

TRUCKEE

To the east, Truckee is expected to be roughly 10 degrees cooler and receive less rain.

“Truckee is a bit higher in elevation, so not as much rain is forecasted for this area,” Hand said, adding that any rain the region receives will have likely turned to snow last night or early this morning.

Through Tuesday, Truckee is expected to receive 4 to 5 feet of snow.

Hand said snow will fall intermittently for the next five days, with the heaviest onslaughts expected to hit eastern county through this afternoon, Friday through Saturday and then Sunday through Monday.

“There’s a potential for a brief break from Sunday morning to Sunday afternoon, if we’re talking heaviest periods of snow fall,” Hand said.

Hand said the National Weather Service “highly discourages” mountain travel from now through at least Monday.

A fog rolls in through the tree canopies of the South Yuba State Park during a weather system that moved into the region Wednesday. Hazardous mountain travel should be expected at times through Tuesday, with the potential for low snow by Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Even though there might be a small break on Sunday, we won’t know now what the road conditions are like,” Hand said, adding that those committed to traveling through the holiday should stay up to date with Caltrans updates .

“Expect travel delays, significant reduction in visibility, whiteout conditions and gusts of winds blowing snow.”

Hand said, so far, the region has received more than 10 inches above the 30-year average.

“The normal precipitation we have is 15.56 inches,” Hand said. “So far, the 2021 water year accumulation since October 1 is 25.9 inches.”

In terms of solid precipitation, Hand said Grass Valley normally receives an inch of snowfall this time of year. This year’s white Christmas will be fortified by cooler temperatures, Hand said.

Hand said Truckee will remain a little colder, with high temperatures at or below freezing through the holidays.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com