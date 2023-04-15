Staff Writer
Michael Sarcona and his partner Sergio Edell are the proprietors of a unique car dealership, Classic Cars West, located at 400 Providence Mine Road in Nevada City.
Classic Cars West stocks an inventory of European sports cars, American muscle and pre war vehicles, as well as modern exotic and luxury cars, according to Sarcona.
The business in Nevada City is a second location for the Classic Cars West located in Oakland since 2010 and Sarcona travels back and forth frequently buying, selling, appraising and even hosting cars on consignment.
“We love it up here,” Sarcona said. “I had an influx of my friend group who moved here in the past five years and we decided to work together.”
The long term plan is to establish the dealership along with a restaurant, bar and music venue in the large building surrounded by Ponderosa pine trees and paved parking spots for over 800 vehicles on Providence Mine Road, according to Sarcona.
“We want the dealership to be part of a giant creative arts center,” Sarcona said. “We have approval from the County for a bar, restaurant and event center. We even have the perfect space for an amphitheater.”
Chris Anderson is the owner of the building that is part of a complex of other buildings adding up to thousands of square feet that he rents to artists and other tenants, according to Sarcona.
“Not a lot of people know we are here,” Sarcona said. “We’re so close to the 7 Hills Business District and the 40 acre parcel is unique and naturally beautiful.”
Sarcona has experience in the restaurant business and his girlfriend currently owns a successful bar and restaurant on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland.
“Classic Cars West started in 2005 in San Francisco and then moved to Oakland in 2010,” Sarcona said. “I had a big building with a restaurant with a beer garden that closed after the COVID.”
The Bay Area started to get expensive and Sarcona said his lease tripled at the dealership. Running a restaurant was difficult during the COVID-19 shutdowns so he decided to move the business model to an environment that was more receptive.
“There are a lot of vintage cars up here and car events,” Sarcona said. “My partner, Sergio Edell, told me about his friend who bought a building that would be perfect.”
The looping business park attracted a technology company a decade ago because it has a mix of natural features and state-of-the-art amenities.
Today, Sarcona sees it as a cultural center where artists, car enthusiasts, foodies and music lovers can come together to enjoy the unique culture of the area.
The vision of this project stems from the array of services Classic Cars West offers.
Classic Cars West has secured cars for photoshoots and movie productions, according to Sarcona.
The team at Classic Cars West are interested in consignment of fun, unique and luxurious cars and they are experienced at shipping vehicles all over the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia and NewZealand, according to Sarcona.
“About 90% of our business is online,” Sarcona said. “People will see a car and we will ship it to them.”
Classic Cars West, a boutique car dealership, is just the beginning, according to Sarcona. This network of friends and business partners have a vision, business model and now the location that they want to turn into a multi-use venue for locals and visitors alike.
To make an appointment or find out more about sales or consignment, call Michael Sarcona or Sergio Edell at (530) 362-7410 or go to their website.