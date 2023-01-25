Managing Editor
Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting was one full of accolades, presentations, and board approvals.
However, public comments given on topics ranging from homelessness to the possible reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine were front and center Tuesday morning.
“We will ask you to just say no, please do not certify this flawed EIR and do not approve the project,” Laurie Oberholtzer said to the members of the board in reference to upcoming decisions on the mine.
Olberholtzer, a current member of Community Environmental Advocates (CEA), is a former Nevada City mayor and planning commissioner, and warned of the lasting impacts that approval of the mine’s re-opening could cause.
“Do we want a flawed EIR in our records that can be used in our future by the next Canadian gold mining company that comes along?” Olberholtzer said.
Olberholtzer reminded the board that there are 6,500 people who have signed against the project along with 15 local and statewide groups.
“The bottom line is that the community overwhelmingly does not want the Idaho-Maryland mine to reopen,” Olberholtzer said. “The many environmental impacts associated with this project as well as the inconsistency with both Grass Valley’s and the county’s land use plans, provide ample justification for denying the project.”
Ralph Silberstein, also with the CEA, noted that the county’s final Environmental Impact Report (EIR), released late last year, omits plans to clean up the Centennial site, a historically contaminated 56-acre parcel off of Whispering Pines and Centennial Drive in Grass Valley.
“Instead, Rise has included what it assumes are the base conditions that might occur,” Silberstein said of the proposed cleanup. “After it is cleaned up, Rise intends to dump mine waste there for about five years, but currently the cleanup is not done.”
The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) states that the current conditions of a project must be assessed so that the environmental impacts and appropriate mitigations can occur.
“The EIR is left guessing as to what the two impacts of the mine might be on that site,” Silberstein said. “This final EIR is inadequate according to CEQA.”
Nevada County has previously stated that the topic of reopening the mine will come before the county’s planning commission no sooner than February of this year and eventually before the board of supervisors.
Response to code compliance evictions
Members of the community also lined up to speak on the topic of local code compliance evictions that have been highlighted by community activists spurned by the case surrounding Tanya Scarlett, who was reportedly forced by the county to remove four families living in non-compliant residences on her property in Nevada County.
Scarlett was on hand to speak directly to the board members and ask for a one year “pause” on low-priority forced relocations that could affect folks in her and her tenants’ similar situations.
“My case is an example of low-priority,” Scarlett said. “There was no imminent danger to the tenants or to me on the property, if there were, the county would not have allowed the tenants to stay for six months.
“Unpermitted RVs and trailers are being moved from one unpermitted space to another. When code compliance came to my property, they could have approached me as a property owner to say ‘how can we make this work?’ They didn’t do that, it was very punitive. I was told that I was creating a burden on the County, by housing people. I was creating space for people when there was no space for people to go.”
“I could have permitted one of those buildings but I was never given any direction on how to do that and frankly I was so traumatized by the whole experience that I gave up, and so did the tenants,” Scarlett said to the board members. “They are not doing well, they are not going to good housing situations, I don’t care what anybody says, they are doing poorly, mentally and physically, so we ask please, we can do better and we can work with you to create a solution that would ensure health and safety for everybody.”
While supervisors typically do not address public comments, Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ed Scofield did reassure the speakers that their concerns were being heard and that a meeting with the Coalition for Compassionate Governance was in the works.
“We are definitely listening to what is being said,” Scofield said to the Coalition for Compassionate Governance. “We will be working with you as best we can.”