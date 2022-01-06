Just in time: First baby of 2022 born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

“She’s amazing, beautiful, and I’m kind of surprised, being born on (Tuesday), that we were the first of the year at the hospital,” said Grass Valley resident Jessica Sutherlin. Her daughter, Millie, was the first baby born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in 2022.

“She’s just incredible,” said Grass Valley resident Jessica Sutherlin on her newborn daughter, Millie.

Millie was born at 5:21 a.m. Tuesday, making her the first baby born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in the new year. The family received a Radio Flyer wagon, courtesy of B&C Ace Hardware, filled with supplies which were primarily contributed by the hospital’s “Share the Spirit” program , employees, and Auxiliary Gift Shop.

According to Dawn Schultz, manager of the hospital’s Family Birth Center, it is “super late and super rare” for the first baby of the year to be born on Jan. 4, and a baby is typically born there on the first day of the year.

Schultz noted on Thursday that, after being empty for three days, the Family Birth Center had since become “completely packed” later in the week. This fluctuation happens from time to time in labor and delivery, she said.

“We’re excited to celebrate our first baby, finally,” said Schultz.

“Congratulations to mom and dad Jessica and Matthew Sutherlin on the birth of their daughter, Millie,” wrote a spokesperson for Dignity Health in an email Thursday. “Millie decided to avoid all the hoopla of being born on New Year’s Day and the worst of the recent storm and arrived instead on Jan. 4.”

Jessica Sutherlin said that Millie’s due date had been Jan. 1. “So, we had kind of joked about, ‘Maybe she’ll be the first baby,’” she said.

“We were blown away,” said Sutherlin, on the Radio Flyer wagon and its contents, which she said included items such as diapers, baby clothing, and safety supplies, adding that the wagon itself will be providing fun as well.

According to Schultz, the value of the wagon and supplies totals approximately $700. In past years, she said, staff have pitched in to fill the wagon with gifts, but the “Share the Spirit” program donated $300 toward it this year, in addition to the Auxiliary Gift Shop’s contributions.

“We just got home, and we’re just going to figure out what’s next, but just super grateful for, it just feels like a ton of community support,” Sutherlin said Thursday, adding that she had received “the best care” at the hospital.

“And I just feel showered with love by the community right now, so we’re really grateful.”

Sutherlin, who grew up in the Sacramento area, moved to western Nevada County in 2016. She said her parents had retired in the area, and she has since made it her home.

“And now, my daughter is going to be born and raised here,” said Sutherlin. “It’s pretty exciting.”

“So far, she’s pretty laid back. She seems pretty chill,” she said, on Millie’s personality so far. “She just loves to be held, and she’s starting to make some pretty cute little noises, and she’s just great — definitely a blessing.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com