‘Just Enough’ history talks well attended on San Juan Ridge

Nevada County history buffs and engaged community members alike were treated Tuesday to the second installation of Hank Meals’ “Just Enough” Regional History Course.

The first installation, held Oct. 8, featured images and stories regarding petrogylphs left by those who came before us, and was standing room only at the North Columbia Schoolhouse on the San Juan Ridge.

“It won’t be the dense and dull history that you endured in high school,” Meals said. “But ‘just enough’ to make you somewhat legacy literate.

“So much of the tourist-oriented history we’re exposed to consists of jumbled clichés, inaccuracies and cuteness — it’s simply not satisfying enough when the full stories are so engaging and illuminating.”

Meals’ second installment was also standing room only and highlighted the area’s history prior to the Gold Rush.

The Gold Rush will be the topic of Meals’ Nov. 5 regional history course, followed by life after the Gold Rush on Nov. 19.

“Legacy in the Local Landscape” will the be the final history talk scheduled for Dec. 3.

The history talks begin at 7 p.m. and are 90 minutes long. They include pictures, maps and time for a question-and-answer session. Admission is $10 at the door.