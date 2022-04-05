 Just around the corner: Brunswick Commons to help need for affordable housing | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Just around the corner: Brunswick Commons to help need for affordable housing

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Pacific West Builders’ Brunswick Commons project manager Darrel Chopic recently led a tour of the 41-unit complex off Old Tunnel Road that has a permanent affordable housing agreement worked in.
Photo: Elias Funez
Construction contractors have been busy at work at the new Brunswick Commons affordable housing complex in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin. Builders have a completion date tentatively set for the end of June.
Photo: Elias Funez
Now that the roof and walls have gone up, construction workers focus on the interior of the building, including insulation and drywall work, as well as installation of the building’s solar panels.
Photo: Elias Funez
The balcony views of some future Brunswick Commons’ residents includes sweeping sunset views over Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pacific West Builders now work on insulation and sheet rocking of the interior of the Brunswick Commons affordable housing units currently under construction along Old Tunnel Road.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pacific West Builders’ Brunswick Commons project manager Darrel Chopic inside the building project.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Housing
See more