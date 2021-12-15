 Just a snowy day | TheUnion.com
Just a snowy day

Elias Funez
  

Less than an inch of snow was forecast to fall Wednesday around Nevada City and Grass Valley, with overcast skies helping to keep recent snowfall from melting. The rain forecast for today is expected to dissipate by the evening, with clear skies forecast for Friday before another weather system moves in Sunday night and into midweek.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Caltrans chain check point was set up Wednesday along Highway 20, just east of Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Parking lot icebergs begin to form in the shopping centers of Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.
Photo: Elias Funez
The bark of forest trees along Highway 20 stick out after the recent snowfall near Harmony Ridge.
Photo: Courtesy Grace Crain for The Union
Snow melts from trees along Highway 20 on Wednesday, east of Nevada City.
Photo: Courtesy Grace Crain for The Union

