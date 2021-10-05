 Just a little sting: Nevada County Public Health holds drive-thru flu shots | TheUnion.com
Just a little sting: Nevada County Public Health holds drive-thru flu shots

Elias Funez
  

Nurse Barbara Weiss gives one of hundreds of drive-thru flu shots administered by Nevada County Public Health Tuesday afternoon with the help of 45 other nurses, doctors, the Rotary club, and the Disaster Healthcare Volunteer Network. About 600 seasonal flu shots were expected to be given during the event held in the Twin Cities Church parking lot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sacramento State student nurse Katie Marti gives a seasonal flu shot.
Photo: Elias Funez
A total of 45 nurses, doctors, and other volunteers helped make Tuesday’s drive-thru flu shot event a success at the Twin Cities Church parking lot in Grass Valley.
Vehicles line up as their drivers and passengers are administered the seasonal flu inoculation Tuesday, with the help of Nevada County Public Health.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

