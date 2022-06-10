Jury convicts in drug case that sparked outrage over bond

Jeremy Sulley had been unconscious for two hours inside a running vehicle, a loaded gun and suspected drugs with him, when police found him in June 2019, authorities said.

This week, a Nevada County jury took about two hours to convict Sulley, 32, of five felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with the incident, District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

Jurors convicted Sulley on two counts of felony transporting drugs, and one count each of possession of drugs while armed with a loaded firearm, drug sales, and possession of a billy club. He was also convicted of misdemeanor drug possession, Wilson said.

Sentencing is set for June 30 in front of Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin.

“I appreciate the jury’s time and attention spent on this case and feel that the guilty verdicts properly reflect the strength of the evidence,” Wilson said in an email. “Drug sales are a direct threat to the safety of Nevada County. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to hold those accountable who choose to distribute illegal drugs in our community.”

Sulley’s case sparked outage when a judge released him on his own recognizance after his June 2019 arrest. The decision led to a Facebook rebuke by the Grass Valley Police Department that drew over 1,000 Facebook comments in about 24 hours.

Sulley was arrested after an officer spotted a bong and suspected heroin in Sulley’s lap inside the parked, running vehicle. A search of that vehicle revealed a loaded .22-caliber handgun, an illegal butterfly knife, over an ounce of suspected heroin, about 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a pouch filled with unidentified pills and about $1,000 in cash, reports stated.

Held on $250,000 bond, Sulley appeared days later in Nevada County Superior Court and was released without having to pay any bail.

Officers again arrested Sulley on Nov. 15, 2019, on drug accusations, and he was released on $3,500 in bond. Another arrest came Nov. 21, 2019, after prosecutors filed a felony charge against him, reports state, and he was given a $100,000 bond.

Jail records show Sulley has been in the Nevada County Jail since June 2.

Sulley has charges pending against him from other incidents, Wilson said.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249