Jurors reach no decision in Nevada County child sex case; acquit on some charges

It took the Nevada County jury under five hours to acquit Louis Ray Woodward on Thursday of lewd act upon a child and continuous sexual abuse, the prosecutor said.

Jurors could reach no decision on three other accusations: two counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of sexual penetration with a child under 10, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said.

“We have not made a decision about whether we will retry the remaining counts,” Grubaugh said in an email. “We are going to comprehensively review the evidence and the result before we decide whether to retry the remaining counts.”

Defense attorney David Laurence Montgomery, who represents Woodward, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Grubaugh said attorneys will return today to Nevada County Superior Court and discuss the case’s next steps.

Prosecutors had accused Woodward, 55, of abusing a girl between July 2001 and April 2002. They claimed a second girl was abused sometime before 2014.

At the trial’s start last week Montgomery told jurors the accusations stemmed from a failing marriage. He argued that an interviewer failed to explore the possibility one girl was coached. He also claimed police didn’t properly investigate the case.

The trial began Aug. 28. Jurors began deliberating on Wednesday.

