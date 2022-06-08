facebook tracking pixel Junk food for supper | TheUnion.com
Junk food for supper

Photo Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

A Smartsville squirrel feasts on pet food left outside. Many wildlife experts do not recommend feeding pet food to local wildlife. The United States Department of Agriculture says that human food isn't good for wild animals because they have specialized diets and can become malnourished if fed the wrong foods. They can also become dependent on handouts and lose their ability to be self-sufficient. Additionally, they can lose their innate fear of humans and become aggressive.
Photo submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

