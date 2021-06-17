Juneteenth gathering planned for Saturday

Color Me Human, in collaboration with BIPOC Council for Equity and Briar Patch, is hosting a free outdoor BBQ in honor of freedom and the continued fight for liberation.

June 19, 1865, is regarded as the day all enslaved people in the nation were finally free — this is a powerful moment in Black history. And an important moment in American history.

The event is happening Saturday, June 19, from 2- 6 p.m. The gathering will celebrate Black culture, music, art, and reflect on the shared history and ongoing fight for racial justice and equity.

Bring a dish to share, drinks and an open mind. Live DJ set by Mecca Don, African Drumming with Moussa Camara, speakers, and more.

For safety reasons, the location of the event will be disclosed before the event (via email) to those who register. You can register for this free event on Eventbrite by searching “Juneteenth, A Day of Remembrance and Celebration Saturday.”





Source: Color Me Human