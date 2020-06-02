July Fourth parade, celebration canceled
From a release:
In Nevada County, we are proud to host one of Northern California’s most exceptional Fourth of July celebrations. Our parades are second to none, our fairgrounds event provides lively family fun, and our aerial fireworks spectacular is the best in the Sierra foothills.
The annual event is sponsored by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, and Grass Valley Downtown Association. Each year, the 4th of July Committee spends many months planning the 4th of July Parade and Independence Day Celebration, and this year began the same, we were deep into planning and about to launch the promotion of the event when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped us in our tracks.
Uncertain of how to proceed, we reached out to Nevada County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, to ask his opinion on whether our state would be able to reach Stage 4 reopening in time for the 4th of July Celebration. His response was cautionary, but he doubted that Stage 4, which includes public gathering, would happen until in time for the 4th of July event. When asked about the viability of holding just the Parade, his concern was that with hundreds in attendance, social distancing protocol would be challenging to observe, and would be a strain on the public safety officers.
Our boards of directors are dedicated to public safety and have voted to cancel the 2020 4th of July Parade in Nevada City and the Independence Day Celebration at the Nevada County Fairgrounds because of mandated health concerns issued by the office of the California Governor.
Source: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce
