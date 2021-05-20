South Tahoe’s July Fourth fireworks canceled
STATELINE, Nev. — The annual fireworks display in South Lake Tahoe that is watched in person by tens of thousands of people has been canceled due to public safety concerns around peak visitation during the ongoing pandemic.
The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority said in a Wednesday press release that it made the final decision to cancel the 2021 Fourth of July “Lights on the Lake” fireworks display following months of careful discussion and consultation with area partners.
The annual display draws tens of thousands of visitors to area beaches, and interest is already strong for lodging this year with the holiday falling on a weekend, officials said.
“The dramatic shifts in our lives and activities in a COVID world are not yet completely in the rear-view mirror,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the visitors authority. “Although restrictions have been lifted, we feel that this past year of uncertainty has taught us that caution and preparedness is paramount to keeping our residents and visitors safe. We are extremely sensitive to what the destination needs and to creating a quality experience for both visitors and residents. During an already busy weekend that has the potential for environmental impacts in the basin in the way of increased trash at our beaches, fire danger and strain on our various agency resources, we need to be good stewards of the lake. We join our other Lake Tahoe basin partners in maintaining this focus by pausing the fireworks show one more time. The outdoor environment and the beauty of the destination have been what visitors have craved during this past year and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, regardless of a July Fourth fireworks event.”
Chaplin added that the board received input from regional partners, land management agencies, residents, and businesses in coming to this decision.
The area has been collaborating on short- and long-term solutions to the impacts the destination experienced from a large influx of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lake Tahoe region has joined together to promote mindful and responsible travel through the #TahoePledge.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Arts Council welcomes new Poet Laureate
Nevada County Art Council announces the 2021 Poet Laureate of Nevada County, Kirsten Casey, following a resolution by Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ acceptance of the Council’s resolution, in partnership with Nevada County Libraries, during…