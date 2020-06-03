July Fourth celebration cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns

Nevada County has traditionally hosted one of the Sierra Foothills’ best known Fourth of July celebrations, boasting parades, fireworks and related events at the fairgrounds. The annual event is sponsored by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, and Grass Valley Downtown Association. Each year, the 4th of July Committee spends many months planning the 4th of July Parade and Independence Day Celebration, and this year began the same, organizers were deep into planning and about to launch the promotion of the event when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Uncertain of how to proceed, organizers reached out to Nevada County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, to ask his opinion on whether the state would be able to reach Stage 4 reopening in time for the 4th of July Celebration. His response was cautionary, but he doubted that Stage 4, which includes public gatherings, would happen until in time for the 4th of July event. When asked about the viability of holding just the parade, his concern was that with hundreds in attendance, social distancing protocol would be challenging to observe, and would be a strain on the public safety officers.

The boards of directors are dedicated to public safety and have voted to cancel the 2020 4th of July Parade in Nevada City and the Independence Day Celebration at the Nevada County Fairgrounds due to mandated health concerns issued by the office of the California governor.