July 11 Update: Rices Fire remains at 98% contained
The Rices Fire on Monday, July 11, remained at 98% contained, according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report.
The fire, which began June 28, has burned 904 acres. It started in the area of Rices Crossing and Cranston roads, south of Dobbins, in Nevada County.
One structure has been confirmed destroyed, according to the report.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
