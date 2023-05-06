Mine-GVU-041422-1.jpg

The Nevada County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a hearing on Rise Grass Valley’s proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine on May 10 and 11 as needed.

Nevada County officials are gearing up for one of the most anticipated public meetings in recent history when the Nevada County Planning Commission will consider the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine by Rise Grass Valley Inc. during their scheduled hearing May 10 (and 11 if needed) at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City.

