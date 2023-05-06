Staff Writer
Nevada County officials are gearing up for one of the most anticipated public meetings in recent history when the Nevada County Planning Commission will consider the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine by Rise Grass Valley Inc. during their scheduled hearing May 10 (and 11 if needed) at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City.
Nevada County Planning staff released a report on the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland mine project in advance of the May 10 and 11 Planning Commission hearing with recommendations and action items for the commission to consider regarding Rise Grass Valley’s plans.
The final conclusions of the 139 page staff report can be found on page 115 and provide options for the commission to either deny or approve based on findings.
County staff does recommend that the commission approve the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) required as part of the approval process in Recommendation A and B, but not the permit, zoning, variance allowances or other mitigation factors, according to staff’s description in Recommendation A.
The staff’s conclusions recommend that “the Board of Supervisors certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) as adequate for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project, and that it has been completed in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.”
Options to rezone the site for mining or mineral extraction from light-industrial were rejected by staff in the report in Recommendation A.
“The project as proposed, can also be found to be inconsistent with several of the Nevada County General Plan Goals and Policies,” the staff report states.
Some of those inconsistencies are in regard to approval of a variance that will allow for the construction of several structures up to a height of 165 feet. Also approval of a permit for the project is not recommended by the planning staff.
“The proposed project with 312 employees slated to work at the mine, 24 hours a day,7 days a week, would not be consistent with the ‘open, rural, lifestyle, pastoral character,’” within the General Plan Policy, the staff reports states.
If the EIR is approved, it could remain as a precedent for future mine developers, even if Rise Gold, Inc. gives up and goes away, according to Ralph Silberstein, president of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation (CEA).
“The staff’s recommendation to deny the project is a significant fact which has great influence on how the Commission will vote. This is a plus,” Silberstein said. “But the fact that both options in the staff report include certification of the EIR is a very bad idea. Only denying the project AND the EIR will defeat the mine for good.
The Planning Commission could pivot away from the staff’s recommendations and approve Rise Grass Valley, Inc. and the EIR, or reject both.
“We are pleased the Planning Commission Staff Report unequivocally recommends the Planning Commission certify the Environmental Impact Report,” Jarryd Gonzales, Rise Gold Spokesperson said. “Reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine has always been about more than creating hundreds of new good-paying jobs, it’s about building a mine that is environmentally conscious and the staff’s recommendation is validation of our vision of the project. We thank the planning staff for their hard work and we look forward to the Planning Commission hearings in May.”
The Union requested comment from Rise Gold CEO Benjamin Mossman, but was denied.
A large crowd is anticipated for the public hearing on May 10 and county staff have made May 11 available for the meeting if the allotted time frame for comments on May 10 is exceeded.
Everyone who would like to address Matt Kelley, Nevada County Senior Planner and the Commission should be prepared on May 10.
“All community members will be given the opportunity to address the Planning Commission. Each speaker will be given up to three minutes of public comment,” according to the Nevada County website.
The public hearing on May 10 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the board of supervisors’ chambers at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City and will focus on the staff’s recommendations to the Planning Commission. The commission will then make a recommendation to the Board of supervisors regarding the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine, Rise Grass Valley project.
A Board of Supervisors public hearing will eventually be scheduled no sooner than August 2023 to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendation according to county reports.
Matt Kelley, Nevada County Senior Planner and the Commission may reject or accept the recommendations from the staff, according to the process of approval.
To provide public comment, attendees will be asked to get a number from staff outside the Supervisors’ chambers. Public commenters will be provided their opportunity on a first come first serve basis beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Parking will be limited so public transportation is recommended.