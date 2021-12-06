Judge Yvette Durant to join Truckee courthouse

From a release:

Nevada County Superior Court is pleased to announce the governor’s appointment of Judge Yvette Durant to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Tamietti. Judge Durant will begin her service at Nevada County Superior Court on Jan. 3, and will initially be assigned to the Truckee branch courthouse.

Durant has served as a judge in the Sierra County Superior Court since 2016. Prior to serving as a judge, she served as a commissioner in the Nevada County Superior Court from 2011 to 2016. She was a sole practitioner from 1999 to 2011, and an associate at Tonon and Associates in 1999. Durant was an associate at Ashbaugh Beal from 1991 to 1993. She earned a juris doctor degree from the University of Washington School of Law.

The judges and staff of the court are pleased to welcome Durant back to the Nevada County Superior Court and look forward to working with her.

