Judge: Tribble not eligible for auditor-controller

A Nevada County judge ruled last week that Rob Tribble is not qualified to be the next auditor-controller of Nevada County.

Tribble had previously won the June 7 auditor-controller race against Gina Will, getting 55% of the vote to Will’s 45%.

“Defendant does not meet the qualifications required under Government Code section 26945(b),” Judge Robert Tice-Raskin said during his decision Friday. “Specifically, contestant has demonstrated that defendant did not serve in a position ‘dealing with similar fiscal responsibilities’ to that of a county auditor for a continuous period of three years within the last five years. Defendant has not satisfied the statutory experience requirement. As such, defendant is not qualified for election as the auditor-controller under Government Code section 26945(b).”

In court, Tribble argued that he was indeed qualified and has had experience running large businesses.

The fact that Tribble’s qualifications were not called into question and was allowed onto the ballot by Nevada County Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz was also stated as a reason for why he was qualified. It wasn’t until after Will had come up short on votes that a lawsuit against Tribble was filed.

“There’s something rotten going on,” Tribble said following the decision. “Being a guy who’s managed 1,100 people at once worldwide.”

Tribble made no mention of appealing the decision made by Tice-Raskin, and said it would be unlikely if he were to run again for political office in the future.

“I was filled with relief and gratitude when I learned that the Nevada County Superior Court ruled that we had provided clear and convincing evidence that my opponent does not meet the statutory requirements to serve as Nevada County auditor-controller,” Will said following the decision. “Our democracy is sacred, so I did not take this mission lightly. I am honored to continue my service to Nevada County in the office of the auditor-controller by protecting our taxpayer assets through fiscal monitoring and transparent financial reporting.”

Will is currently serving as the assistant auditor-controller.

“Gina Will is perfectly capable of doing this job, several times I made that comment before,” Tribble said. “If I stayed on and she didn’t make a big stink about it, I was going to keep her on.”

